DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is Eagle Health Investments LP’s 9th Largest Position

Eagle Health Investments LP grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for about 4.9% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $19,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 85.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $3.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,014,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,431. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 176.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $72,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $72,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,700 shares in the company, valued at $10,135,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $420,772 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

