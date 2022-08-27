Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the July 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DPSGY. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €50.50 ($51.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deutsche Post from €63.20 ($64.49) to €56.70 ($57.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Deutsche Post from €60.00 ($61.22) to €54.75 ($55.87) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.42.

Deutsche Post Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,884. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $72.04.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

