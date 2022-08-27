Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.69, Fidelity Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%.
Destination XL Group Stock Performance
Shares of Destination XL Group stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. Destination XL Group has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $349.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42.
Insider Buying and Selling at Destination XL Group
In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $422,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,870,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,653,231.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 648,726 shares of company stock worth $2,802,252 over the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Destination XL Group Company Profile
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Destination XL Group (DXLG)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.