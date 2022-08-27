Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.69, Fidelity Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Shares of Destination XL Group stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. Destination XL Group has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $349.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Destination XL Group

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $422,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,870,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,653,231.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 648,726 shares of company stock worth $2,802,252 over the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,294,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 196,420 shares during the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

