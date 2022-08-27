Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Announces Earnings Results

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.69, Fidelity Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%.

Destination XL Group Trading Up 10.9 %

DXLG stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,540,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,694. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42. Destination XL Group has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $349.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity at Destination XL Group

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $622,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,343,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,924,192.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 648,726 shares of company stock worth $2,802,252 in the last 90 days. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 86,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 43,010 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Destination XL Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 49,607 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Destination XL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Destination XL Group by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Destination XL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

