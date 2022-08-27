Destination Wealth Management Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Destination Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.2% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 38.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $136.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.44. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $241.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

