Destination Wealth Management Sells 463 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 51.5% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 161,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,372,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 102,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,561,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 139,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,833,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Shares of HD stock opened at $298.10 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.79.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

