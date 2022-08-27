Destination Wealth Management Sells 27,836 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Destination Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,836 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 121,693 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 52,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.40 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $32.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

