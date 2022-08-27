Destination Wealth Management Invests $259,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 239,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $226,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of FNDX opened at $54.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average is $55.37. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $60.29.

