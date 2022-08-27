Destination Wealth Management Buys 1,158 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 120,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 30,435 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.

TIP stock opened at $115.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.53. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

