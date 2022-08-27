Destination Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,502 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,724 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,062,000 after purchasing an additional 844,052 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after purchasing an additional 651,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,549,000 after purchasing an additional 442,597 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.02.

