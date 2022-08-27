Depth Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16.00 (DEP)

Depth Token (DEP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Depth Token has a market cap of $19,438.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Depth Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Depth Token has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004012 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00128378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032496 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00086988 BTC.

Depth Token (DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Depth Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Depth Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

