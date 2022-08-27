Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $12.50 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

DENN has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Denny’s to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $559.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $17.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

About Denny’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avenir Corp lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 30,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 60,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 78,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Denny’s by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Further Reading

