Demodyfi Price Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (DMOD)

Demodyfi (DMOD) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, Demodyfi has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Demodyfi has a market capitalization of $41,736.62 and approximately $12,425.00 worth of Demodyfi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Demodyfi coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00822693 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Demodyfi
Demodyfi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,584,000 coins. Demodyfi’s official Twitter account is @Demodyfi.
Demodyfi Coin Trading
