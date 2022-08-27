Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 267.1% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,810,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 56.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.3% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,789,000 after purchasing an additional 83,643 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

NYSE DE opened at $379.38 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $329.42 and a 200-day moving average of $364.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

