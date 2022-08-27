Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $340.00 to $425.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $407.68.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DE opened at $379.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.12. The company has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
