Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2022

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $340.00 to $425.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $379.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.12. The company has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.