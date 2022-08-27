Decentral Games Market Capitalization Achieves $29.70 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (DG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0535 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges. Decentral Games has a market cap of $29.70 million and approximately $808,155.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00822693 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 556,550,506 coins and its circulating supply is 555,478,906 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games.

Decentral Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

