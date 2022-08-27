DATA Trading 12% Higher This Week (DTA)

DATA (DTA) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One DATA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $546,126.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,008.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003985 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00128323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032440 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00086708 BTC.

About DATA

DTA is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,989 coins. DATA’s official website is data.eco. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DATA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

