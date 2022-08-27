Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives $59.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DASTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €50.00 ($51.02) to €46.50 ($47.45) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €162.00 ($165.31) to €160.00 ($163.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

