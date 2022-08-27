Daniel R. Stolzer Acquires 1,000 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) General Counsel Daniel R. Stolzer bought 1,000 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $20,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,515.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,399,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

