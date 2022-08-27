Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the July 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dalrada Financial Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of DFCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 450,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,930. Dalrada Financial has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 7.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries provide clean energy, healthcare, technology, and precision engineering solutions. It operates through Engineering, Health, Information Technology, Education, and Corporate. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical disposables, hospital equipment and furniture, medical devices, and laboratory and dental products, as well as sanitizing, disinfectant, and PPE products and services; and provision of mechanical contract services.

