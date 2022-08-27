Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DIFTY stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,746. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $31.80.

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through Construction, Real Estate, and Other segments. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

