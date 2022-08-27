Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 943.8% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNPLY opened at $10.60 on Friday. Dai Nippon Printing has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; virtual reality products, business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbons; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, photo related services, and solutions identity verification services, as well as operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand.

