DA Davidson Trims Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Target Price to $318.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $342.00 to $318.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

EL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 5.6 %

EL stock opened at $261.88 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.74 and a 200 day moving average of $264.76.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,725,947 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

