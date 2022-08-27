Cyclub Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.74 Million (CYCLUB)

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, Cyclub has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Cyclub has a total market capitalization of $9.74 million and $6.65 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclub coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002205 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00826372 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Cyclub Coin Profile
Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform.
Cyclub Coin Trading
