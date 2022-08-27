Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $37.00 or 0.00182901 BTC on exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $972,410.24 and approximately $7,595.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

