CyberMiles (CMT) Price Reaches $0.0025

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $76,531.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,196.31 or 0.99939385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00025478 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00030316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00261083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00053867 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001001 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

