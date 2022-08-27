CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Short Interest Update

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the July 31st total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CV Price Performance

CVHL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,812. CV has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

CV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CV Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

