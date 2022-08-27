Curio (CUR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $78,564.66

Curio (CUR) traded up 64.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Curio has traded up 327.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Curio coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. Curio has a total market cap of $78,564.66 and $794.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,229.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005008 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003817 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002528 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00128117 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032240 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00085652 BTC.
About Curio
Curio (CUR) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com.
Curio Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Curio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.