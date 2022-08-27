Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in Cummins by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock opened at $222.50 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $247.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.22.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.