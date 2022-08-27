CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $36.70 Million

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, CUBE has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One CUBE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUBE has a total market capitalization of $36.70 million and $287,275.00 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,293.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003800 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00128165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032125 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00085665 BTC.

CUBE Coin Profile

CUBE (CRYPTO:ITAMCUBE) is a coin. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for CUBE is cubeint.io. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel.

Buying and Selling CUBE

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

