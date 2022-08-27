CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.31

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.31 ($0.08) per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CT Private Equity Trust Stock Performance
CT Private Equity Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 375.51 ($4.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 452 ($5.46).
About CT Private Equity Trust
See Also
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for CT Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.