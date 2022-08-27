CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.31

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.31 ($0.08) per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CT Private Equity Trust Stock Performance

CT Private Equity Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 375.51 ($4.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 452 ($5.46).

About CT Private Equity Trust

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

