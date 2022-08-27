CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the July 31st total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth $3,458,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 266.4% in the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,706,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,741 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 241.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 760,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 537,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 300.0% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCLP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. 15,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,950. CSI Compressco has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.02%.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

