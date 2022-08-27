CryptoBlades (SKILL) Market Cap Hits $1.07 Million

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $623,830.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00006084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoBlades alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00823274 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,967 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBlades should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBlades using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBlades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBlades and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.