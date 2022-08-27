CryptoBlades (SKILL) Market Cap Hits $1.07 Million

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $623,830.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00006084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002147 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00823274 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
CryptoBlades Profile
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,967 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
CryptoBlades Coin Trading
