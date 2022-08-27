Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Update

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 287.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,700 ($105.12) to GBX 8,300 ($100.29) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.75) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Croda International Stock Performance

Shares of COIHY traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.51. 3,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,249. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.24. Croda International has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $71.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

