Critical Survey: Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) versus Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Cipher Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $43.86 million 1.24 -$44.96 million N/A N/A Cipher Mining N/A N/A -$72.16 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mawson Infrastructure Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining.

3.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Cipher Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cipher Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mawson Infrastructure Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 300.00%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Cipher Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Cipher Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -19.26% 4.99% 3.46% Cipher Mining N/A -34.01% -32.91%

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group beats Cipher Mining on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.