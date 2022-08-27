Critical Contrast: Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of Applied Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Applied Blockchain shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of GAN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Applied Blockchain alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Applied Blockchain has a beta of 5.29, indicating that its share price is 429% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAN has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Blockchain N/A N/A -$570,000.00 N/A N/A GAN $125.43 million 1.03 -$30.59 million ($1.41) -2.16

This table compares Applied Blockchain and GAN’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Applied Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GAN.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Blockchain and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Blockchain N/A N/A N/A GAN -43.86% -13.61% -11.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Applied Blockchain and GAN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Blockchain 0 0 6 0 3.00 GAN 0 1 1 0 2.50

Applied Blockchain presently has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 296.44%. GAN has a consensus target price of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 200.55%. Given Applied Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Applied Blockchain is more favorable than GAN.

Summary

Applied Blockchain beats GAN on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Blockchain

(Get Rating)

Applied Blockchain, Inc. engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc. in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

About GAN

(Get Rating)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C). It offers and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offers online sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its coolbet.com website, as well as a range of development, marketing, and customer support services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.