CRH plc (CRH) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on October 7th

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON CRH opened at GBX 3,215.50 ($38.85) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,018.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,150.22. CRH has a 52-week low of GBX 2,736.50 ($33.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,024 ($48.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,160.83.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,425 ($53.47) price target on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

