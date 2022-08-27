Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $465.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $475.00.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of TECH stock opened at $338.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.70. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $318.07 and a 1-year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,473 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

