Covesting (COV) Price Up 2.7% This Week

Covesting (COV) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Covesting coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Covesting has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $7,775.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,156.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003978 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00128610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032540 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00085850 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 18,866,825 coins and its circulating supply is 16,886,825 coins. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Covesting

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

