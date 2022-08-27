Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Short Interest Down 58.7% in August

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,488,300 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the July 31st total of 13,294,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27,441.5 days.

Country Garden Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CTRYF remained flat at $0.34 during trading on Friday. Country Garden has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CTRYF shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Country Garden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Country Garden from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

