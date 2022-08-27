Coty (NYSE:COTY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COTY. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.35.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of COTY stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,103,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,749,114. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. Coty has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after buying an additional 7,760,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,208,000 after buying an additional 4,092,581 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 10.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 18,651,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,402,000 after buying an additional 1,788,998 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,993,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,436,000 after buying an additional 108,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth approximately $109,361,000. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.