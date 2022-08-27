Coty (NYSE:COTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 2.00. Coty has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90.

Get Coty alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,581 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 123.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coty by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,985,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,775,000 after acquiring an additional 648,084 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 119.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coty Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.