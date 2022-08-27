CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of CoStar Group worth $14,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $70.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.12. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.71 and a beta of 0.92.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

