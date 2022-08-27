Cosmos Price Up 3.6% This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $537.82 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $11.08 or 0.00054989 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,157.78 or 1.00008836 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001287 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001768 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00025870 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004911 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001345 BTC.
About Cosmos
Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
