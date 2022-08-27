COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the July 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Down 0.4 %

CICOY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,813. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23.

COSCO SHIPPING Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.6021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 7.12%.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

