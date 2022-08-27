Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Shares Down 3.3%

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). Approximately 24,310,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 16,531,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Coro Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.36.

About Coro Energy

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Saffron Energy Plc and changed its name to Coro Energy plc in April 2018. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

