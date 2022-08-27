Contrasting Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) & FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE)

FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) and Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FaZe and Vivid Seats, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get FaZe alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FaZe 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivid Seats 0 2 6 0 2.75

Vivid Seats has a consensus target price of $13.88, suggesting a potential upside of 62.47%. Given Vivid Seats’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than FaZe.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FaZe N/A N/A -$6.87 million N/A N/A Vivid Seats $443.04 million 3.81 -$16.12 million N/A N/A

This table compares FaZe and Vivid Seats’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FaZe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vivid Seats.

Volatility and Risk

FaZe has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivid Seats has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FaZe and Vivid Seats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FaZe N/A -1.37% 0.06% Vivid Seats 2.13% -1.52% 0.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.8% of FaZe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Vivid Seats shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vivid Seats beats FaZe on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FaZe

(Get Rating)

FaZe Holdings Inc. operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

About Vivid Seats

(Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc. operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events. This segment offers Skybox, a proprietary enterprise resource planning tool that helps ticket sellers manage ticket inventories, adjust pricing, and fulfill orders across multiple ticket resale marketplaces. The Resale segment acquires tickets to resell on secondary ticket marketplaces; and provides internal research and development support for Skybox and to deliver seller software and tools. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for FaZe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FaZe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.