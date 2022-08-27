Contrasting Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI)

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) and Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and Cerner’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Healthcare Triangle alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Triangle $35.27 million 0.59 -$5.95 million N/A N/A Cerner $5.76 billion 4.84 $555.60 million $1.99 47.70

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Triangle.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Triangle -19.63% -66.13% -38.90% Cerner 10.15% 22.86% 11.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and Cerner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.6% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Cerner shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Cerner shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Healthcare Triangle and Cerner, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Triangle 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerner 0 7 0 0 2.00

Cerner has a consensus price target of $89.20, indicating a potential downside of 6.03%. Given Cerner’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cerner is more favorable than Healthcare Triangle.

Summary

Cerner beats Healthcare Triangle on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Triangle

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation. The company's software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure across private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, it offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. The company primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

About Cerner

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. The company also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud-based platform to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care; and CareAware, an EHR agnostic platform that facilitates connectivity of health care devices to EHRs. In addition, it offers a portfolio of clinical and financial healthcare information technology solutions, as well as departmental and care coordination solutions. Further, the company provides tech-enabled services, such as implementation and training, remote hosting, application management, revenue cycle, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, real-world evidence, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, and data-driven services; and complementary hardware and devices for third parties. It serves integrated delivery networks, physician groups and networks, managed care organizations, hospitals, medical centers, free-standing reference laboratories, home health agencies, blood banks, imaging centers, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, employers, governments, and public health organizations. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Triangle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Triangle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.