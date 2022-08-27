Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Trading Down 4.1%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1,550.00 and last traded at $1,552.04. Approximately 162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,617.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNSWF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,573.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1,605.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Further Reading

