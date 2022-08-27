Constellation (DAG) Market Capitalization Tops $92.27 Million

Constellation (DAG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a total market cap of $92.27 million and $911,904.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Constellation has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,231.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003811 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00128097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00032259 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00085905 BTC.

Constellation Profile

DAG is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Constellation

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

